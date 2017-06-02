GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Red, White, and Blue Team and Huntington Bank have joined together to help our community thrive.

The Red, White,and Blue team is an organization that helps provide support to veterans who struggle with anxiety, depression, guilt, and PTSD.

Their program also helps make vets transition from the life of a soldier to civilian. Their mission is to provide services that enrich the lives of America’s veterans by connecting them with their communities through physical and social activities.

Huntington believes that veterans and their loved ones deserve to be in an environment where they can succeed and the Red, White, and Blue team is just the answer that our community needs to ensure that veterans are supported.

This program is not only therapeutic but it also promotes healthy living for veterans, their families, and supporting civilians. It is important to ensure that veterans get connected with employment, housing and healthcare opportunities so they can thrive and continue to take ownership of their well being.

Civilians are welcomed and encouraged to show their support by signing up for Team Red, White, and Blue, by going to local events, and spending time with vets.

Huntington believes in the power of community and The Red, White and Blue team is a key part to supporting our veterans.

Find out more about Huntington Bank.

Find more on how you can get involved with Team Red, White and Blue.

