Woman critically injured after falling from moving vehicle

EMMETT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after a woman allegedly fell from a moving vehicle near Battle Creek.

It happened shortly before 3 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of E. Michigan Avenue in Emmett Township.

Witnesses told authorities that a white Chevrolet Venture van was heading west on E. Michigan Avenue when the woman fell out of the passenger side, according to an Emmett Township Department of Public Safety news release.

The van continued to drive away, but witnesses were able to get the vehicle’s license plate number. Police later found the vehicle and detectives have interviewed the driver, a Battle Creek man, the release said.

The Battle Creek woman, 41-year-old Jodi Thompson, was taken to Bronson Hospital where she is currently listed in very critical condition, according to the release. ETDPS Lt. Tony Geigle told 24 Hour News 8 Friday night that she is not expected to survive.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Emmett Township Department of Public Safety at 269.968.9303 or Silent Observer at 269.964.3888.

