1 injured, driver flees after crash in Portage

PORTAGE, Mich. — Police are searching for the driver who crashed into a Portage business and left his injured passenger in the car.

It happened around 1:40 a.m. on Saturday at the intersection of Portage Road and Forest Drive.

Police say a blue Cadillac CTS ran a stop sign and crossed five lanes before striking the building of Youz Guys Sausage Co.

When authorities got on scene they found a hurt passenger but the driver was nowhere to be found.

The passenger was taken to Bronson Hospital with minor injuries.

Police are searching the driver who is described as a white man in his 30s.

They believe he may have been under the influence of drugs during the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Portage Department of Public Safety at 269.329.4567 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

