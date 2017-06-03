Car crashes into Grand Rapids bar

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man is in jail after crashing his SUV into a bar on the northwest side of Grand Rapids early Saturday morning.

It happened around 4 a.m. at the Black Heron Kitchen and Bar on Bridge Street NW near Broadway Avenue NW.

The SUV shattered a large window at the front of the building, but there does not appear to be any structural damage.

There were two passengers inside the vehicle when it happened.

The male driver was treated for minor injuries, but the female passenger was okay.

Following an investigation into what caused the crash, police say they arrested the driver for operating while intoxicated.

