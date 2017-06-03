Chad Curtis plaintiffs reach settlement with Lakewood Schools

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A settlement has been reached between Lakewood Schools and the victims assaulted by former Major League Baseball player Chad Curtis.

According to court documents obtained late Friday night by 24 Hour News 8, the unidentified victims will receive $575,000 by the end of next year.

Although the lawsuit between the four young women and the Lakewood School District has been settled, the civil suit against Curtis remains in court.

The Associated Press reported last month that the plaintiffs and Curtis are also close to a settlement in that matter.

The young women attended Lakewood High School where Curtis worked after retiring from baseball.

The women say they were inappropriately touched by Curtis in the weight room.

The 48-year-old Curtis played for six teams, including the Detroit Tigers and New York Yankees. He’s eligible for parole in 2020.

