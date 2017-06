GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Griffins took Game 2 of the Calder Cup Finals after beating the Syracuse Crunch in double overtime.

Playing on home ice at the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids on Saturday, the Griffins won 6-5 and take a 2-0 series lead.

The Calder Cup Finals will head to the War Memorial Arena in Syracuse, New York for Game 3 on Wednesday.

The Griffins beat the Crunch in 2013 to win the Calder Cup.

