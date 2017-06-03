GRPD: 1 person taken to hospital in car vs. motorcycle crash

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Crews are on the scene of a crash between a motorcycle and a car that sent at least one person to the hospital.

It happened around 7:30 a.m. near the 1700 block of 28th Street SW.

When police first got on scene they were not able to find the motorcyclist, but say they have since located him.

Authorities tell us at least one person was taken to the hospital. They did not say who it was or what condition the person is in.

28th Street is closed off between Taft Avenue SW and Burlingame Avenue SW while crews clean up the scene and investigate the crash.

