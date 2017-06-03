June 3 Track and Field state finals

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The MHSAA Track and Field State Finals took place across West Michigan on Saturday afternoon.
The action was filled with record-breaking performances and many local competitors aiming to earn an individual state title, all while helping shoot for the ultimate prize–a team state championship.
Above, watch video of top local student-athlete performances from Division 1 and Division 2. Below, check out local state champions and local state runners-up across Divisions 1-4.
Division 1 at East Kentwood High School
Boys Team Standings
- East Kentwood (78.50)
- Rockford (62)
Girls Team Standings
- Ann Arbor Pioneer (69)
- Oak Park (65)
- East Kentwood (57)
- Rockford (30)
Division 2 at Zeeland West and East High Schools
Boys Team Standings
- Zeeland East (71)
- Coldwater (42)
Girls Team Standings
- Lansing Waverly (47)
- Zeeland East (46)
- Holland Christian (34)
- East Grand Rapids (31)