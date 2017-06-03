June 3 Track and Field state finals





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The MHSAA Track and Field State Finals took place across West Michigan on Saturday afternoon.

The action was filled with record-breaking performances and many local competitors aiming to earn an individual state title, all while helping shoot for the ultimate prize–a team state championship.

Above, watch video of top local student-athlete performances from Division 1 and Division 2. Below, check out local state champions and local state runners-up across Divisions 1-4.

Division 1 at East Kentwood High School

Boys Team Standings

East Kentwood (78.50) Rockford (62)

Boys Full Results

Girls Team Standings

Ann Arbor Pioneer (69) Oak Park (65) East Kentwood (57) Rockford (30)

Girls Full Results

Division 2 at Zeeland West and East High Schools

Boys Team Standings

Zeeland East (71) Coldwater (42)

Boys Full Results

Girls Team Standings

Lansing Waverly (47) Zeeland East (46) Holland Christian (34) East Grand Rapids (31)

Girls Full Results

Division 3 at Comstock Park High School

Boys Full Results

Girls Full Results

Division 4 at Houseman Field

Boys Full Results

Girls Full Results

