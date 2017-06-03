Man critically injured after crashing moped

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids man was hospitalized with critical injuries after crashing his moped while racing.

Police say it happened Friday night around 8 p.m. in the 1300 block of Lafayette Avenue SE.

Witnesses tell police the moped driver was racing a person on a dirt bike when he rear ended a vehicle and then hit a parked car.

The moped driver, a man in his 30s, was taken to Saint Mary’s Hospital with critical head injuries.

Police say the driver of the vehicle that was rear ended stayed to call police but the driver of the dirt bike drove off.

