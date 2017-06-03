Man injured in motorcycle crash on WB I-94

PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grandville man was critically injured following a motorcycle crash on I-94 in Portage on Saturday.

It happened shortly before 4 p.m. on westbound I-94 between S. Westnedge Avenue and Portage Road, according to a Portage Department of Public Safety news release.

Witnesses told police the motorcycle was in the right lane when the motorcyclist lost control, skidded across two lanes and struck the concrete median barrier, the release said.

The 55-year-old Grandville man was taken to Bronson Hospital with critical injuries.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Two lanes of westbound I-94 were closed for nearly three hours while authorities investigated the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Portage Department of Public Safety at 269.329.4567 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

