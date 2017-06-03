Photos: Grand Rapids Festival of the Arts 2017

The Festival of the Arts kicked off on Friday, June 2, 2017 in downtown Grand Rapids. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Festival of the Arts kicked off on Friday, June 2, 2017 in downtown Grand Rapids.

This is the 48th year for the three-day festival. Each year, it takes hundreds of volunteers to pull it off. To find out how you can help, visit the volunteer page on the Grand Rapids Festival of the Arts website.

Grand Rapids Festival of the Arts 2017