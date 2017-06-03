Short chase ends in crash in GR parking lot

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A brief police pursuit involving the Michigan State Police ended in a crash in a parking lot in Grand Rapids.

The crash happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. Saturday in a parking lot near the intersection of Leonard Street NW and Seward Street NW.

Grand Rapids police told 24 Hour News 8 that it all started when police tried to pull over the vehicle for a traffic stop on the West Side earlier in the day. The driver fled and Grand Rapids police didn’t pursue the vehicle.

A short time later, a Michigan State Police trooper saw the vehicle driving on Bridge Street and tried to make a traffic stop, but the driver took off again, according to GRPD.

After a short pursuit, police say the car crashed in the parking lot of a shopping center and the driver was arrested.

A 24 Hour News 8 crew on scene witnessed two people being taken away in stretchers. The extent of their injuries are unknown.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

