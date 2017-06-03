Teen charged with 2nd sex offense in one year

COLDWATER, Mich. — Less than one year after being charged with getting a teen with mental disabilities pregnant, a Coldwater man is facing more criminal sexual conduct charges.

Shane William Watson, 18, was arrested Friday afternoon by the Coldwater Police Department.

He faces charges of criminal sexual conduct third degree, accosting a child for immoral purposes and using internet to commit a crime.

The alleged victim in this case is between the ages 13 and 15.

The Branch County Undersheriff tells 24 Hour News 8 it was a complaint of a similar nature that led to his arrest in November of last year.

Watson, who was 17-years-old at the time, reportedly had sex with a 15-year-old girl with a mental age of about 10-years-old.

He was charged with criminal sexual conduct third degree when the girl became pregnant in that case.

There is no public record of the outcome in that case.

Watson faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted of these new charges.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

