HOLLAND, Mich. — Two women are in custody after leading police on a brief chase in Holland.

It happened around 11:45 p.m. on Friday.

Authorities say an officer tried to make a traffic stop at Fairbanks Avenue and East 16th Street, but the driver took off.

After a short pursuit, police say the car crashed at East 12th Street and Lincoln Avenue.

The two women then tried to run from police but were caught within minutes.

No word yet on why the women did not stop or what charges they may face.

