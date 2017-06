HUDSONVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — The new farmers market created as part of the master plan to revitalize downtown Hudsonville opened for business this weekend.

The grand opening of Terra Square, off Chicago Drive at School Avenue, was held Saturday morning.

The building that houses the farmers market and community gathering space was constructed for a car dealership that once stood on the site, though it has been vacant for some time.

The project that was approved in 2015.

