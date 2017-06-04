Photos: Local First Street Party 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The 14th Annual Local First Street Party hosted the best of West Michigan’s local music, local food, local beer, and local entertainment all from 3 p.m.-midnight on June 3, 2017.

