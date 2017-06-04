Photos: Local First Street Party 2017

The 14th Annual Local First Street Party hosted the best of West Michigan's local music, local food, local beer, and local entertainment all from 3 p.m.-midnight on June 3, 2017. (Michael Buck)

The 14th Annual Local First Street Party hosted the best of West Michigan's local music, local food, local beer, and local entertainment all from 3 p.m.-midnight on June 3, 2017. (Michael Buck)

The 14th Annual Local First Street Party hosted the best of West Michigan's local music, local food, local beer, and local entertainment all from 3 p.m.-midnight on June 3, 2017. (Michael Buck)

The 14th Annual Local First Street Party hosted the best of West Michigan's local music, local food, local beer, and local entertainment all from 3 p.m.-midnight on June 3, 2017. (Michael Buck)

The 14th Annual Local First Street Party hosted the best of West Michigan's local music, local food, local beer, and local entertainment all from 3 p.m.-midnight on June 3, 2017. (Michael Buck)

The 14th Annual Local First Street Party hosted the best of West Michigan's local music, local food, local beer, and local entertainment all from 3 p.m.-midnight on June 3, 2017. (Michael Buck)

The 14th Annual Local First Street Party hosted the best of West Michigan's local music, local food, local beer, and local entertainment all from 3 p.m.-midnight on June 3, 2017. (Michael Buck)

The 14th Annual Local First Street Party hosted the best of West Michigan's local music, local food, local beer, and local entertainment all from 3 p.m.-midnight on June 3, 2017. (Michael Buck)

The 14th Annual Local First Street Party hosted the best of West Michigan's local music, local food, local beer, and local entertainment all from 3 p.m.-midnight on June 3, 2017. (Michael Buck)

The 14th Annual Local First Street Party hosted the best of West Michigan's local music, local food, local beer, and local entertainment all from 3 p.m.-midnight on June 3, 2017. (Michael Buck)

The 14th Annual Local First Street Party hosted the best of West Michigan's local music, local food, local beer, and local entertainment all from 3 p.m.-midnight on June 3, 2017. (Michael Buck)

The 14th Annual Local First Street Party hosted the best of West Michigan's local music, local food, local beer, and local entertainment all from 3 p.m.-midnight on June 3, 2017. (Michael Buck)

The 14th Annual Local First Street Party hosted the best of West Michigan's local music, local food, local beer, and local entertainment all from 3 p.m.-midnight on June 3, 2017. (Michael Buck)

The 14th Annual Local First Street Party hosted the best of West Michigan's local music, local food, local beer, and local entertainment all from 3 p.m.-midnight on June 3, 2017. (Michael Buck)

The 14th Annual Local First Street Party hosted the best of West Michigan's local music, local food, local beer, and local entertainment all from 3 p.m.-midnight on June 3, 2017. (Michael Buck)

The 14th Annual Local First Street Party hosted the best of West Michigan's local music, local food, local beer, and local entertainment all from 3 p.m.-midnight on June 3, 2017. (Michael Buck)

The 14th Annual Local First Street Party hosted the best of West Michigan's local music, local food, local beer, and local entertainment all from 3 p.m.-midnight on June 3, 2017. (Michael Buck)

The 14th Annual Local First Street Party hosted the best of West Michigan's local music, local food, local beer, and local entertainment all from 3 p.m.-midnight on June 3, 2017. (Michael Buck)

The 14th Annual Local First Street Party hosted the best of West Michigan's local music, local food, local beer, and local entertainment all from 3 p.m.-midnight on June 3, 2017. (Michael Buck)

The 14th Annual Local First Street Party hosted the best of West Michigan's local music, local food, local beer, and local entertainment all from 3 p.m.-midnight on June 3, 2017. (Michael Buck)

The 14th Annual Local First Street Party hosted the best of West Michigan's local music, local food, local beer, and local entertainment all from 3 p.m.-midnight on June 3, 2017. (Michael Buck)

The 14th Annual Local First Street Party hosted the best of West Michigan's local music, local food, local beer, and local entertainment all from 3 p.m.-midnight on June 3, 2017. (Michael Buck)

The 14th Annual Local First Street Party hosted the best of West Michigan's local music, local food, local beer, and local entertainment all from 3 p.m.-midnight on June 3, 2017. (Michael Buck)

The 14th Annual Local First Street Party hosted the best of West Michigan's local music, local food, local beer, and local entertainment all from 3 p.m.-midnight on June 3, 2017. (Michael Buck)

The 14th Annual Local First Street Party hosted the best of West Michigan's local music, local food, local beer, and local entertainment all from 3 p.m.-midnight on June 3, 2017. (Michael Buck)

The 14th Annual Local First Street Party hosted the best of West Michigan's local music, local food, local beer, and local entertainment all from 3 p.m.-midnight on June 3, 2017. (Michael Buck)

The 14th Annual Local First Street Party hosted the best of West Michigan's local music, local food, local beer, and local entertainment all from 3 p.m.-midnight on June 3, 2017. (Michael Buck)

The 14th Annual Local First Street Party hosted the best of West Michigan's local music, local food, local beer, and local entertainment all from 3 p.m.-midnight on June 3, 2017. (Michael Buck)

The 14th Annual Local First Street Party hosted the best of West Michigan's local music, local food, local beer, and local entertainment all from 3 p.m.-midnight on June 3, 2017. (Michael Buck)

The 14th Annual Local First Street Party hosted the best of West Michigan's local music, local food, local beer, and local entertainment all from 3 p.m.-midnight on June 3, 2017. (Michael Buck)

The 14th Annual Local First Street Party hosted the best of West Michigan's local music, local food, local beer, and local entertainment all from 3 p.m.-midnight on June 3, 2017. (Michael Buck)

The 14th Annual Local First Street Party hosted the best of West Michigan's local music, local food, local beer, and local entertainment all from 3 p.m.-midnight on June 3, 2017. (Michael Buck)

The 14th Annual Local First Street Party hosted the best of West Michigan's local music, local food, local beer, and local entertainment all from 3 p.m.-midnight on June 3, 2017. (Michael Buck)

The 14th Annual Local First Street Party hosted the best of West Michigan's local music, local food, local beer, and local entertainment all from 3 p.m.-midnight on June 3, 2017. (Michael Buck)

The 14th Annual Local First Street Party hosted the best of West Michigan's local music, local food, local beer, and local entertainment all from 3 p.m.-midnight on June 3, 2017. (Michael Buck)

The 14th Annual Local First Street Party hosted the best of West Michigan's local music, local food, local beer, and local entertainment all from 3 p.m.-midnight on June 3, 2017. (Michael Buck)

The 14th Annual Local First Street Party hosted the best of West Michigan's local music, local food, local beer, and local entertainment all from 3 p.m.-midnight on June 3, 2017. (Michael Buck)

The 14th Annual Local First Street Party hosted the best of West Michigan's local music, local food, local beer, and local entertainment all from 3 p.m.-midnight on June 3, 2017. (Michael Buck)

The 14th Annual Local First Street Party hosted the best of West Michigan's local music, local food, local beer, and local entertainment all from 3 p.m.-midnight on June 3, 2017. (Michael Buck)

The 14th Annual Local First Street Party hosted the best of West Michigan's local music, local food, local beer, and local entertainment all from 3 p.m.-midnight on June 3, 2017. (Michael Buck)

The 14th Annual Local First Street Party hosted the best of West Michigan's local music, local food, local beer, and local entertainment all from 3 p.m.-midnight on June 3, 2017. (Michael Buck)