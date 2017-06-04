Photos: Mid-Life Crisis Album Release Party

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Mid-Life Crisis album release party “It’s About Time,” was hosted Rachel Ruiz and Tony Gates. Featured guests Andy Holtgreive from Domestic Problems and Troll For Trout also helped celebrate the night and raise funds for the Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital Foundation.
Mid-Life Crisis Album Release Party
Mid-Life Crisis Album Release Party x
Latest Galleries
-
Train hits man in Hartford
-
Casco Township deadly shooting – May 24, 2017
-
1928 popcorn truck restored
-
Hindenburg disaster – May 6, 1937
-
Shopko crash
-
May Day marches by immigration supporters
-
Casco Township barn fire – April 30, 2017
-
I-96 crash in Lowell Township
-
Firestone Lofts
-
April 21, 1967 tornadoes