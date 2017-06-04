Police searching for 2 suspects in Bedford Twp. armed robbery

BEDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Battle Creek police are searching for two suspects who allegedly robbed two people early Sunday morning.

It happened at 1:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Oak Lawn Drive in Bedford Township.

Police say the two suspects entered a home and robbed the victims at gunpoint. They then drove off in an older, burgundy minivan that has significant damage to the front driver side, as well as a broken rear passenger window that was covered with plastic.

The first suspect, who was armed with a silver handgun, is described as a black man, approximately 6 feet tall and 200 pounds, with a dollar sign tattoo between his eyes and a tear drop tattoo near his left eye.

Police say the victims knew the second suspect, who is described only as a white female.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Battle Creek Police Department at 269.781.0911 or Silent Observer at 269.964.3888.

