Sports OT: Griffins coach on Calder Cup Finals





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Griffins are only two wins away from their second Calder Cup title.

They beat the Syracuse Crunch in the first two games of the Calder Cup Finals at Van Andel Arena. The Griffins are undefeated on home ice in the playoffs — but so is the Crunch, and the best-of-seven series is moving to New York for Games 3 and 4 (and 5, if necessary).

Griffins head coach Todd Nelson stopped by Sports Overtime to talk about how the series has gone so far, and what the Griffins will need to do in Syracuse.

This championship series is deja vu for both teams: They faced off for the Calder Cup in 2013, with the Griffins emerging victorious.

Game 3 is scheduled for Wednesday.

