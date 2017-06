MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Thousands gathered on Mackinac Island this week for the Detroit Regional Chamber’s Mackinac Policy Conference.

Among the many Michigan politicians that attended the annual conference on the island included U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow and U.S. Sen. Gary Peters.

On this June 4, 2017 episode of “To The Point,” Political Reporter Rick Albin sat down with the two democratic senators on Mackinac Island during the Detroit Regional Chamber’s annual conference.

