3 MSU football players to face sex assault charges

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Three Michigan State University football players will be charged for an alleged sexual assault, according to the Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office.

The decision came from Prosecutor Carol Siemon’s office Monday, stemming from the alleged incident which happened in January at an apartment on campus. Siemon’s office did not release the names of those who will be charged.

In February, the school announced that three players — who were not named — had been suspended. The school also suspended staff member Curtis Blackwell, whose contract will not be renewed. However, Siemon’s office said Blackwell will not be charged.

The decision came the same day that MSU football Coach Mark Dantonio and Athletic Director Mark Hollis met with the university’s board of trustees to discuss the issue. Three investigations were launched: a criminal investigation, a Title IX investigation and an investigation into the football team as a whole.

Monday, the probe into football program wrapped up with an outside legal team finding the program’s leadership acted appropriately and promptly by reporting anything they knew to the university.

The Title IX investigation has also been completed and is now moving through MSU’s student conduct system.

24 Hour News 8 will continue to follow this story and updates will be posted on woodtv.com.

