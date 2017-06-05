Authorities: 2 arrested for chase, drugs, gun

GENEVA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two men accused of leading Van Buren County sheriff’s deputies on a high-speed chase were found at a home east of South Haven late Sunday night, authorities say.

The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office says deputies went to the 67000 block of 8th Avenue, near 68th Street, in Geneva Township just before midnight after getting a report that the suspects the recent chase were there. Once there, they said they smelled marijuana.

Deputies got a search warrant and searched the house. They say they found the two suspects — 30-year-old Joshua Gibson and 34-year-old Christopher Severens — along with marijuana, meth and a 40-caliber handgun.

Gibson and Severens were jailed on outstanding warrants for fleeing and eluding and absconding parole.

Authorities are still working to file more charges against them and two other people in the house — 41-year-old male from the South Haven area and a 26-year-old woman from the Allegan area — including harboring a fugitive, possession of marijuana and meth, and felony firearm.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

