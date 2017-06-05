Boy, 3, dies after being found in pool

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating the death of a 3-year-old who was found in the bottom of a pool at a home north of Holland.

It happened just after 2 p.m. Monday in the 17000 block of 3rd Street, east of Lakeshore Drive, in Park Township, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say the boy’s parents were working and lost sight of their son. They soon found him in the bottom of their above-ground pool.

The boy was pulled from the pool. Emergency responders tried to resuscitate him, but couldn’t.

He was pronounced dead at Holland Hospital.

