Consumers Energy nesting boxes helping peregrines resurge

OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Consumers Energy is celebrating a milestone in its efforts of helping threatened peregrine falcons resurge in Michigan.

Friday, workers with the utility company and Michigan Department of Natural Resources placed tracking bands on a month-old male peregrine falcon born in a nesting box atop the J.H. Campbell Generating Complex in West Olive.

An estimated 85 peregrine falcons have hatched at two Consumers Energy plants. Approximately 40 were born at the Campbell site since 2004 and another 45 peregrine falcons were born at the now-shuttered B.C. Cobb plant in Muskegon from 2003 to 2015.

Workers relocated the two nesting boxes from the Cobb plant to a nearby lakefront hotel in 2016, but there hasn’t been any nesting activity there this spring.

Peregrines remain a threatened species on the national level and endangered on the state level. The pesticide DDT is partly to blame for the birds’ plummeting numbers in the 1950s and 1960s. The U.S. banned the use of DDT in the early 1970s.

Peregrines born in West Michigan have been spotted as far away as Marquette, Chicago and Indanapolis, according to the DNR.

Endangered species in West Michigan View as list View as gallery Open Gallery The Karner blue butterfly lives in pine barrens and oak savannas on sandy soils containing wild lupines, which is the only known food plant for its larvae. The silvery blue, postage stamp-size butterfly Endangered in 11 counties, including Allegan, Ionia, Kent, Montcalm, Muskegon, and Newaygo counties. (AP Photo/Mike Groll) One of the world’s rarest butterflies, Mitchell’s satyr is found only in Michigan and Indiana, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. It lives in wetlands with calcium carbonate-rich soils which are fed by carbonate-rich water from seeps and springs. This insect is endangered in nine counties including Barry, Cass, Kalamazoo and St. Joseph counties. Endangered in seven counties, including Ionia and Kent, the snuffbox mussel was found in the Grand River at Riverside Park, slowing Grand Rapids Whitewater’s plans to restore the rapids. (Grand Rapids Whitewater via Facebook) The piping plover lives on beaches along the Great Lakes shoreline. This bird is endangered in 17 counties, including Berrrien and Muskegon counties. The piping plover also has a designated critical habitat from Muskegon County. (Elizabeth Truskowski/New York Department of Environmental Conservation via AP, File) The Indiana bat hibernates in caves and mines, but thrives with wood-lined streams in the summer. The bat is endangered in 41 counties including Allegan, Barry, Berrien, Cass, Calhoun, Ionia, Kalamazoo, Kent, Muskegon and Ottawa counties. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File) In this August 2015 photo provided by The Xerces Society, a rusty patched bumblebee collects pollen from a flower in Madison, Wis. (Rich Hatfield/The Xerces Society via AP)

