Crews free woman partially trapped under vehicle on M-40

ANTWERP TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman is in the hospital after she was partially pinned under her vehicle following a rollover crash in Van Buren County.

It happened around 7:44 a.m. Monday on M-40 near 64th Avenue in Antwerp Township, just outside Lawton.

The female driver was heading north on M-40 when she lost control. She was thrown from the vehicle as it rolled a couple times, according to Sgt. Greg Pentland with the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office.

First responders found the woman partially trapped under the vehicle with a serious leg injury. She was taken to Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo and is expected to survive.

Pentland said the woman may have been driving too fast.

No other vehicles or people were involved in the crash.

