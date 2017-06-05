Ex-Allegan fire chief pleads to child porn charges

ALLEGAN, Mich. (WOOD) — The former chief of the Allegan Fire District has admitted to producing child pornography.

In Allegan County Circuit Court Monday, Matt Gillies pleaded guilty to child sexually abusive activity and second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim under the age of 13.

The first charge is a 20-year-felony and the CSC charge a 15-year-felony. Sentencing is scheduled for July 31.

The allegations against Gillies came to light in October 2016 and he was immediately suspended without pay. Allegan Fire District board member Jon Cook said he was terminated in late November of that year.

Michigan State Police say they started investigating Gillies after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

