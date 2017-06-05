Get active on your lunch break; roof top yoga at 616 Lofts

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Yoga has been an incredible workout for a long time, and more and more, we’re seeing the practice of it outside the traditional yoga studio!

Rachael recently stopped by a rooftop class that anyone can participate in. It offers fun, fitness, and great views – a collaboration between 616 Lofts and Funky Buddha Yoga Hothouse!

>>> Watch video above to learn more.

This fast, fun workout is during lunchtime so that you don’t have to get super sweaty! This makes it ideal for going to back to work or other activities, straight from your workout!

The classes take place 5 days a week at noon and last for 45 minutes. Rotating between 3 different properties, the workout could take place at 616 Lofts on Alabama, 616 Lofts on Michigan, or 616 Lofts on Monroe.

There’s a fee if you want to drop in… but the classes are FREE to Funky Buddha members.

And hey, you may also be interested in a couple other Funky Buddha events coming up, like a Yoga triathlon on June 11 and Yoga and Brunch throughout the summer!

https://yogahothouse.com/

