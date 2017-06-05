GR Section 8 waiting list to open for 1st time in 3 years

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — For the first time in three years, the Grand Rapids Housing Commission is opening up its waiting list for Section 8 housing.

From June 19 through June 30, applicants seeking a housing voucher can apply online anytime at grhousing.org or over the phone at 616.235.2622 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Applications cannot be dropped off at the Grand Rapids Housing Commission. Paper applications won’t be accepted.

After June 30, the GRHC will draw 5,000 applicants via a computerized, random lottery to add to the wait list, according to a release from the city. Applicants already on the list will be served first and don’t need to reapply for a voucher.

Residents in Kent County will be served before those applying from outside of the county.

——-

Online:

www.grhousing.org.

