Grand Rapids’ future West Side grocery store named

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Developers have announced the name of a grocery store slated for Grand Rapids’ West Side: Bridge Street Market.

Crews will break ground on the neighborhood market on June 26 at 2 p.m.

Bridge Street Market will be located on the corner of Bridge Street and Seward Avenue. It will anchor a development spanning a city block.

The development is also expected to include 116 market-rate apartments, a 275-space parking deck, and an office and retail building.

Bridge Street Market will provide fresh produce and a range of groceries, according to developers.

Construction crews began tearing down existing buildings in May to pave the way for the development. The grocery store is expected to open in the early fall of 2018.

