Help wanted: Kalamazoo DPS seeks officers

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is hiring again.

The department is looking to add public safety officers to its force. The agency will be accepting online applications only from June 7 through June 25. Those hired will begin work in January 2018.

To be eligible, candidates must:

Be a U.S. citizen

Have a high school diploma or GED equivalent

Carry a valid driver’s license

Be 21 years old by Jan. 1, 2018

Pass a written test

Pass a physical test

Pass an extensive background check

Newly hired public safety officers will be cross-trained as police officers, firefighters and medical first responders. Applications do not need prior police or fire certifications to be considered. Those hired may be sponsored through the police academy and trained in fire response if needed.

Benefits include a Spanish language hiring bonus, veteran job training education perks and the federal direct student loan forgiveness program. Advancement opportunities include becoming a detective, canine handler, community policing officer, narcotics investigator, crime lab technician, SWAT team, bomb squad, Honor Guard, hostage negotiator and command officer.

