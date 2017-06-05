Holland DPS rolling out police ice cream truck

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — What’s being billed as West Michigan’s first police ice cream truck will soon be rolling down Holland’s streets.

The Holland Department of Public Safety will celebrate the launch of “Operation Polar Patrol” and show off the new truck Tuesday at 12:45 p.m.

The agency says it’s been working on the program for about nine months. Donors helped make it possible by providing the ice cream truck, outfitting it, and supplying the free treats.

Holland DPS says the goal is to create and strengthen relationships between the community members and police. They hope to leave children with positive memories of their officers.

“We want people to meet our officers in a way that they can see who they are and what they are all about when there is no negative situation that initiates the contact,” the department stated Monday.

