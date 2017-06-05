I-196 ramps to Ottawa Avenue closing Tuesday

Related Coverage Grand Rapids Traffic Conditions

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Drivers in downtown Grand Rapids, beware: You may need to change your route because of a new round of construction.

Tuesday morning, the exit ramps from eastbound and westbound I-196 to Ottawa Avenue will close. The closures won’t take effect until 9 a.m., after the morning rush hour.

>>Inside woodtv.com: Grand Rapids traffic conditions map

The ramps will remain shut down for two to three weeks while work is underway. The closures are part of the Michigan Street reconstruction project.

The on-ramps to eastbound and westbound I-196 will stay open Tuesday, but will eventually also close as a part of this project.

The recommended detour for drivers is to use the College Avenue exit.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

