No settlement reached; Chad Curtis’ civil suit heads to trial

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD/AP) — The civil suit of a former professional baseball player who’s serving prison time for sexual assault is headed to trial after a settlement could not be reached.

In a notice filed with Federal District Court in Grand Rapids, the attorneys for the victims of Chad Curtis say they have not been able to reach a settlement with Curtis himself. Documents show the victims — four female students from Lakewood High School in Barry County — had previously considered a settlement offer made by Curtis.

In early May, the plaintiffs dropped a claim of intentional infliction of emotional distress. Because a judge already found Curtis guilty of battery against the girls in a criminal trial, the only remaining issue to be determined is the amount of restitution owed to the victims.

The plaintiffs’ lawyers said they expect that a one-day bench trial will determine that amount. That trial has not been scheduled but may take place in August, according to court documents.

Also in May, the victims reached a settlement with Lakewood Public Schools. Under that settlement, each will receive $143,750 by the end of 2018.

Curtis, who played Major League Baseball from 1992 to 2001, is serving seven to 15 years in state prison for his criminal sexual conduct conviction. He was charged with sexually assaulting the teen girls in 2012 while working as a volunteer weight-room trainer at Lakewood High School.

