Police: Man injured in crash on US-31 in Muskegon Twp.





MUSKEGON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say one person was injured in a crash on US-31 in Muskegon County early Monday morning.

It happened on northbound US-31 near mile marker 118, which is the Holton Road exit, in Muskegon Township.

Muskegon Township police say the driver was traveling in the far right lane when he lost control of his vehicle and went into the median. The vehicle then sideswiped a tree.

The driver was thrown from his vehicle during the crash. He was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say speed was a factor in the crash.

