President Carter honored with Ford service medal

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — President Jimmy Carter has been honored as this year’s recipient of the Gerald R. Ford Medal for Distinguished Public Service.

The medal is awarded by the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Foundation. He was announced as the recipient Monday, though he was not able to attend a ceremony in Washington, D.C., so the medal was delivered to him last month in Atlanta.

Carter, the 39th president, said that he and President Ford collaborated on more than 25 projects over the years.

“The words I spoke about my dear friend both at my inauguration and his funeral still ring true today. ‘For myself and for our nation I thank my predecessor for all he did to heal our land.’ I am thrilled to receive the Gerald R. Ford Medal for Distinguished Public Service and I’m prouder still of the lasting friendship we still have with the Ford Family,” Carter said in May.

In 2016, President George H.W. Bush was honored with the medal. In 2015, it went to longtime U.S. Rep. John Dingell and longtime Sen. Carl Levin, both of Michigan.

