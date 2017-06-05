President Carter honored with Ford service medal

24 Hour News 8 web staff Published: Updated:
President Jimmy Carter, Gerald R. Ford Medal for Distinguished Public Service
President Jimmy Carter is the recipient of the 2017 Gerald R. Ford Medal for Distinguished Public Service. The award was announced during the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Foundations (GRPF) annual reception and dinner June 5, 2017, at the Capitol Hill Club in Washington D.C. Carter was unable to attend the event and was presented with the award at the Carter Center in Atlanta, Georgia, in May. Pictured (left to right): Carla Hills, GRPF trustee and former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development; Red Cavaney, GRPF chair; Carter; Steven Ford, son of President Ford; and Joe Calvaruso, GRPF executive director.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — President Jimmy Carter has been honored as this year’s recipient of the Gerald R. Ford Medal for Distinguished Public Service.

The medal is awarded by the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Foundation. He was announced as the recipient Monday, though he was not able to attend a ceremony in Washington, D.C., so the medal was delivered to him last month in Atlanta.

Gerald R. Ford Medal for Distinguished Public Service
The 2017 Gerald R. Ford Medal for Distinguished Public Service.

Carter, the 39th president, said that he and President Ford collaborated on more than 25 projects over the years.

“The words I spoke about my dear friend both at my inauguration and his funeral still ring true today. ‘For myself and for our nation I thank my predecessor for all he did to heal our land.’ I am thrilled to receive the Gerald R. Ford Medal for Distinguished Public Service and I’m prouder still of the lasting friendship we still have with the Ford Family,” Carter said in May.

In 2016, President George H.W. Bush was honored with the medal. In 2015, it went to longtime U.S. Rep. John Dingell and longtime Sen. Carl Levin, both of Michigan.