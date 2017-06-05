Report: Off-duty officer critically injured in Detroit shootout

DETROIT, Mich. (WOOD) — A Detroit officer is in critical condition after a gun battle with a robber, area media are reporting.

Detroit Police Chief James Craig told NBC affiliate WDIV the off-duty officer was confronted by an armed robber in the parking lot of a liquor store at Chene and Gratiot on the city’s east side.

Craig said the officer, who feared for his life, pulled out his gun and they exchanged fire.

The robber was killed. The officer was taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds to his foot and torso, WDIV reports.

The 27-year-old officer has been with the police department for a year; he’s spent half of that time in the field, according to WDIV.

Craig tells the news station police are looking for a second suspect who showed up eight minutes after the shootout and took both guns from the scene.

The chief tells WDIV as many as two other people may also be involved in the crime.

