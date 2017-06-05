Rides to mark 1 year since Kalamazoo cycling tragedy

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Two events are scheduled for Wednesday evening to mark the one-year anniversary of the crash that took the lives of five bicyclists near Kalamazoo.

On the evening of June 7, 2016, a pickup truck barreled into a Kalamazoo cycling group called The Chain Gang on Westnedge Ave, near Markin Glen Park in Cooper Township. Debbie Bradley, Melissa Fevig-Hughes, Tony Nelson, Larry Paulik and Suzanne Sippel were killed and four other riders were seriously injured.

Led by the survivors of the crash, the Chain Gang will “finish the ride” on Wednesday. The event starts at 6 p.m. in the Kalamazoo County Health Services parking lot on Gull Road.

There will be two routes: One, which will cover 28 miles, will pass the crash site and then take riders north to Plainwell before they return to Kalamazoo. A second 12-mile route will go to the crash site, where riders will turn around and go back to the starting point. People who will not be riding are encouraged to line the ride routes.

>>Online: 28-mile route map | 12-mile route map

The Chain Gang is asking riders to donate at least $20. The money will be used to build a memorial at the crash site. You can register and donate online at the group’s website.

Anyone seeking more information on the ride can contact Mark Rose, the founder of the Chain Gang, via email or at 269.207.2398.

Before the ride, at 5 p.m., a public memorial will be held at St. Thomas Moore Student Parish in Kalamazoo, which Nelson and Paulik attended.

The driver who police say is responsible for the crash, Charles Pickett Jr., is charged with second-degree murder in the case. Authorities say he was driving under the influence of drugs. He is planning to plead insanity.

