Smoke killed man in Grandville house fire

GRANDVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — Investigators say a Grandville house fire that killed a 27-year-old man last week broke out in the area where he was known to sit and smoke.

The fire sparked just after midnight on May 28 on 30th Street SW near Ivanrest Avenue.

Casey Dykhouse, the homeowner, died of smoke inhalation, the Grandville Fire Department said in a Monday release.

The fire department says the fire was accidental. It started on the enclosed front porch where Dykhouse often smoked cigarettes, discarding the butts in plastic coffee containers and a cardboard box, which the fire department noted are combustible.

The house had working smoke detectors, but there wasn’t one on the porch, authorities said. They said that by the time Dykhouse — who was on the second floor — realized there was a fire, the house was smoky and one of his escape routes was blocked by fire.

Crews were able to pull Dykhouse from the home and he was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

