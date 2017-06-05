Summertime is GR Reads time; 10 books, 28 events

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Ah, summertime. Time to kick back with a cold lemonade and a good book on a warm afternoon. Long days give us more time to explore our community and attend interesting events. Summertime is GR Reads time.

This year the staff has picked ten books that are sure to keep you reading (or listening) right through to September. Their 28 events give you something new to do every week. Why not check them out? They’re free after all.

So, grab your library card and a friend and head down to the library to get started on a fun-filled summer. They’ll even keep the air conditioning on for you…

10 Books, 28 Events

June 1 August 31, 2017 | All Locations

1984 by George Orwell

Dark Matter by Blake Crouch

The Harlem Hellfighters by Max Brooks

Horrorstör by Grady Hendrix

Provenance by Laney Salisbury and Aly Sujo

The Red Market by Scott Carney

The Sudden Sea by R.A. Scotti

The Tumbling Turner Sisters by Juliette Fay

When the Emperor was Divine by Julie Otsuka

You Can’t Touch My Hair by Phoebe Robinson

http://www.grpl.org/grreads/

