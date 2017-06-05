Summertime is GR Reads time; 10 books, 28 events

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Ah, summertime. Time to kick back with a cold lemonade and a good book on a warm afternoon. Long days give us more time to explore our community and attend interesting events. Summertime is GR Reads time.
This year the staff has picked ten books that are sure to keep you reading (or listening) right through to September. Their 28 events give you something new to do every week. Why not check them out? They’re free after all.
So, grab your library card and a friend and head down to the library to get started on a fun-filled summer. They’ll even keep the air conditioning on for you…
10 Books, 28 Events
June 1 August 31, 2017 | All Locations
- 1984 by George Orwell
- Dark Matter by Blake Crouch
- The Harlem Hellfighters by Max Brooks
- Horrorstör by Grady Hendrix
- Provenance by Laney Salisbury and Aly Sujo
- The Red Market by Scott Carney
- The Sudden Sea by R.A. Scotti
- The Tumbling Turner Sisters by Juliette Fay
- When the Emperor was Divine by Julie Otsuka
- You Can’t Touch My Hair by Phoebe Robinson