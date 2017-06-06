2 from Holland, 74 and 76, injured in crash

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were seriously injured in a three-car crash near Holland Tuesday afternoon.

The wreck happened just before 2 p.m. at the intersection of US-31 and 8th Street in Holland Township, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say a northbound vehicle didn’t to stop at a red light and collided with a westbound vehicle. The impact shoved the westbound vehicle into a second westbound car.

David Kars, 74, and 76-year-old Joan Haight, both of Holland, were pinned in the first westbound car and had to be freed by emergency responders. They were taken to Holland Hospital, where they were listed in serious condition later Tuesday.

The driver of the northbound car, 29-year-old Tifany Nichols of Hesperia, was not hurt, nor was the driver of the third vehicle.

