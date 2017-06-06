5K+ without power in northern Kent Co. Tuesday

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. (WOOD) — More than 5,500 people in northern Kent County are without power Tuesday.

Consumers Energy crews are working to get the power back on to 5,593 customers after services went out around 11:20 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Consumers Energy’s outage map.

Consumers Energy spokesman Roger Morgenstern said the majority of people should have power restored sometime shortly after 1 p.m. Tuesday; the remaining 1,472 customers should have power by 2:30 p.m.

Morgenstern said an equipment failure just outside a substation in Cedar Springs caused the outage. Crews are still investigating why the failure occurred.

Creative Technologies Academy is closing at 1 p.m. due to the power outage.

—-

Inside woodtv.com:

Power Outages

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

