Boy, 4, hit by vehicle in Newaygo County

DENVER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 4-year-old boy is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle in Newaygo County.

It happened around 6 p.m. Monday at M-20 and North Dickinson Avenue in Denver Township, east of Hesperia.

Newaygo County deputies determined the 4-year-old boy crossed the roadway in front of a westbound vehicle driven by a 62-year-old Fremont man.

The boy was flown to a Grand Rapids hospital where he remained in critical condition Tuesday.

Deputies say alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the incident, which remains under investigation.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

