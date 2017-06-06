Character, capability, and community; MSA takes it beyond the sport

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Today we were able to talk sports with West Michigan’s leading sports academy, MSA. Here to discuss the humble powerhouse was Beyond the Sport Coordinator, Eric Hollis and Office Manager, Melissa Seif.

The goal of training athletes for the level they want to reach has driven MSA to develop programming with a focus on individual skill development in West Michigan.

Although, past capability, what makes MSA unique is their #BeyondTheSport approach. They believe that playing sports is an excellent avenue to teach moral principles and characteristics such as dedication, teamwork, discipline, self-confidence, and sportsmanship. These goals for both the sport and development of players is the foundation of Michigan Sports Academies (MSA).

>>> We’re talking Character. Capability. Community.

MSA’s Vision Statements:

To provide quality training for all levels of athletes, from a beginning level up to national collegiate exposure competition

To teach sound, technical skills and game strategy

To provide opportunities to play competitive sports at various levels of time and financial commitment

To offer positive, passionate coaches to help grow young men and women as athletes in the game of life

To live and teach the fundamental concepts of teamwork, sportsmanship, respect, and accountability

To be a responsive, open, communicative, and well organized youth sports organization

To offer a high value return in relationship to cost

To be connected with college coaches for the recruiting of players and scholarship opportunities when available

Check out their programs and facilities! MSA is made up of 4 sports academies and 3 facilities in the Grand Rapids area – MSA Field House, MSA Woodland, and MSA Sports Spot.

Having these 3 facilities allows for MSA to become even more intertwined with the community.

Are you interested in getting involved? Sign-up for any camp and clinic try it out! They’re giving $10 off any camp or clinic up until June 9th at 11:59pm by using promo code MSA10.

www.michigansportsacademies.com

