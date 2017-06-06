Ex-police chief sentenced for keeping car inspection fees

SHELBY, Mich. (AP) — A former police chief in a small West Michigan community has been sentenced to five months in jail for embezzling money from a vehicle inspection program.

Robert Wilson was accused of failing to give the money to Shelby, a village in Oceana County, over a 2-year period. He was police chief at the time but lost his job because of the investigation.

The Michigan attorney general’s office says Wilson on Monday also was placed on probation for 3 years and ordered to pay $70,000 in restitution. He earlier pleaded guilty to embezzling $20,000 or more and making a false certification.

A vehicle with a salvage title must be inspected before it’s eligible for a license plate. Inspections can cost up to $100.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

