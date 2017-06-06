Experience a summer getaway at the “Love Ludington Weekend”

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – With lots of beautiful, sunny weather ahead of us, it seems we’re all in the mood for a fun getaway… and we know of the perfect place for that!

This weekend is going to be an exciting one in Ludington. It’s “Love Ludington Weekend”, and there are so many fun things going on there.

Attractions and activities that revolve around summertime fun – and the water – here are some of the great things you can experience!

Ludington’s Summer Bucket List: 4 Things to See & Do

SS Badger

Speaking with Terri Veen, Director of Marketing & Media Relations

Location: 701 Maritime Dr, Ludington

She is the largest car ferry ever to sail Lake Michigan, and has provided a safe, fun, and reliable shortcut across the huge inland sea for more than 60 years. The S.S. Badger is a national treasure, offering a cruise experience that links us to an earlier time when a sea voyage was the ultimate travel and vacation adventure. Come aboard for a relaxing and entertaining ride between Ludington, MI and Manitowoc, WI. Several shoreline cruises available too!

Port of Ludington Maritime Museum

Speaking with Rick Plummer, Executive Director

Location: 217 S. Lakeshore Dr ., Ludington

Located in the former U.S. Coast Guard Station, a landmark on the National Register of Historic Places, this “museum within a museum” will entertain, enlighten, and instruct through a variety of diverse, family-friendly, interactive exhibits providing a captivating look at the rich maritime heritage of Ludington and West Michigan. Visitors will experience piloting the car ferry Pere Marquette 22 into Ludington’s harbor, learn the unique light signals of Lake Michigan’s many lighthouses, and see authentic artifacts used in the story of the Ludington’s harbor and by its Coast Guardsmen and car ferry sailors. Following the June 10 Grand Opening, the museum will be open year-round.

Big Sable Lighthouse – Celebrating 150 years!

Speaking with Peter Manting, Executive Director of SPLKA (Sable Point Lighthouse Keepers Association)

Location: Ludington State Park – 8800 W. M-116, Ludington

This iconic black-and-white lighthouse built in 1867, the second tallest on Lake Michigan’s eastern shore and one of the oldest continuously working in Michigan, turns 150 years old in 2017. Anniversary events will take place monthly from May through October 2017, ranging from docent-led lighthouse tours to a Ludington historic home tour.

Love Ludington Weekend – Be Someone’s Angel World Record Attempt

Speaking with Brandy Henderson, spokesperson for the Ludington Area CVB

Location: Stearns Park Beach

In 2016, Ludington and House of Flavors broke the record for the Longest Ice Cream Sundae. Ludington is back at it again and going for the Guinness World Record for the most sand angels created simultaneously, benefiting the Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital Cancer Patient Fund. Part of the annual Love Ludington Weekend, happening June 10, this is a free event. Donations are encouraged to provide funding assistance to patients who cannot afford cancer treatment. Hoping to set the record at 5,000 sand angels! Participants to arrive at noon; world record attempt at 1 p.m.

Ludington Lakestride Half Marathon/10K/5K, June 10, 8 a.m.

1 mile Fun Run/Walk, June 9 @ 6pm

CONTACT:

Website: PureLudington.com

Facebook.com/pureludington

Twitter.com/pure_ludington

Instagram @pureludington

