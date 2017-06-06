Fire that damaged Battle Creek house deemed suspicious

]

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Investigators say a fire that damaged a Battle Creek house is suspicious.

Firefighters were called to Summer Street near Highland Avenue just before 3:30 a.m. Tuesday. There, they spotted flames on the roof of the front porch and around the second floor window.

Crews quickly contained the fire and determined the house was abandoned.

No one was hurt in the fire, which caused an estimated $5,000 in damage.

The fire marshal is trying to determine the cause of the fire.

