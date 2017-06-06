Griffins say they won’t mind boos in Syracuse





SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WOOD) — In Syracuse as the Calder Cup Finals continue, the Grand Rapids Griffins held a light practice on Tuesday.

The Griffins beat the Syracuse Crunch in the first two games of the series in front of raucous crowds at Van Andel Arena. The Griffins are unbeaten on home ice this playoff series.

But so are the Crunch, and the best-of-seven series just moved to their house. Game 3 of the Calder Cup Finals is scheduled for Wednesday evening.

The crowd at Oncenter War Memorial Arena is expected to be loud and brutal on the visitors. The Griffins say they don’t mind.

“I like coming into a hostile environment,” Griffins head coach Todd Nelson said. “It’s going to be loud in here. People are going to be booing us. It’s going to be a fantastic atmosphere. …. You play the game like your back’s up against the wall. It’s a fun feeling.”

“I think when everyone is yelling at you, it kinds of brings out the best,” said Griffins defenseman Joe Hicketts. “It’s a lot of fun when you’re the visiting team.”

“We just got to make sure we play a certain way early because the crowd will be an impact early on in the hockey game,” added Griffins left wing Eric Tangradi. “There will definitely be some momentum changes because of that. I think it’s part of the game we all enjoy. It’s nice to play at home, but at the same time it’s nice to get booed on the road, as well.”

