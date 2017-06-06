GRPD: Man shot in stomach; 2 in custody

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police are investigating after a man was shot in the city’s Oakdale neighborhood on Tuesday evening.

It happened shortly before 7 p.m. in the 800 block of Ballard Street SE, east of Eastern Avenue. Five shots were fired, the Grand Rapids Police Department said, but it’s not clear how many of those struck the victim.

The victim, a 45-year-old man, was taken to the hospital. GRPD says he was shot in the stomach and sustained life-threatening injuries. He was in surgery Tuesday evening.

GRPD said two people were taken into custody in connection to the shooting: One is a potential suspect and the other a person of interest.

Police have not released the names of the victim or suspects.

They were beginning to clear the scene shortly before 8 p.m.

