Help Your Family Plan for the Future

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Do your family members know where all your important documents are located? If something were to happen to you, would everything be organized enough to pass on to your loved ones?

It can be hard to know where to start with your organizing; there are a lot of details to keep track of. That’s why the Grand Rapids Community Foundation helped to create lovegr.org. This free online resource helps you gather all your needed personal information, like charitable and financial documents, and organize it into an editable file that you can save to your personal computer.

It’s peace of mind for you and your family, and something they will be thankful for in the future.

Access to the free service can be found at lovegr.org.

More information about the community foundation can be found at Grand Rapids Community Foundation.

