Holland police add ice cream truck to fleet





HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — In a celebration behind the Holland Department of Public Safety headquarters Tuesday, police unveiled their newest community policing initiative. Holland police now have a brand new ice cream truck as part of their cruiser fleet.

Sgt. Larry Matzen came up with the idea.

“I was kind of laughed at,” Matzen told 24 Hour News 8.

But the laughs have turned into wows.

The department was able to outfit and stock the truck using donations — no taxpayer money.

Matzen says the investment will pay off.

“The whole objective behind it is to get back to that noncomplaint-driven, service aspect of policing,” Matzen said. “It’s for our future officers. Hopefully we can do something right now to build that relationship and the trust that will help them out in the future.”

Police say the truck will appear at least a few times each month. The department is seeking donations to help keep it stocked with ice cream.

